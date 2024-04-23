iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stock Position Lowered by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,271,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after buying an additional 24,877 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,189,000 after buying an additional 54,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,713,000 after buying an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,870,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $128.50. 555,119 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.85. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

