Socha Financial Group LLC Buys 1,069 Shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY)

Socha Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Socha Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FMNY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372. First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59.

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The First Trust New York High Income Municipal ETF (FMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets fixed income of any duration and credit quality. Issues selected provide interest income that is exempt from federal, New York State and City taxes.

