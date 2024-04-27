Bailard Inc. Sells 3,400 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPH opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $39.08.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Tri Pointe Homes's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

