Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Esquire Financial has a payout ratio of 10.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Esquire Financial to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Esquire Financial Trading Up 3.6 %

ESQ stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.12. 63,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,569. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.81. Esquire Financial has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $54.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 12,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $598,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,033 shares in the company, valued at $6,730,044.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Esquire Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

