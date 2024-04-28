Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Up 27.6% in April

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

FTF opened at $6.20 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $6.56.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,341,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 34.7% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 376,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 97,092 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 295.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 235,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

