Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.63

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.63 and last traded at $47.63, with a volume of 1204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.88.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.15.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,004 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,613,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after purchasing an additional 787,113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,989,000 after buying an additional 548,650 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $23,517,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $22,196,000.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

