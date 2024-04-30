Conflux (CFX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $48.58 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $834.35 million and approximately $48.58 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,995,230,295 coins and its circulating supply is 3,945,229,184 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,995,148,391.06 with 3,945,148,377.31 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.22465847 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $43,670,713.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

