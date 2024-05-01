Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 7,000 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 22.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 797,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,507,000 after purchasing an additional 146,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 139.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,143,000 after buying an additional 119,201 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,332,000. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $21,939,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 861.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 90,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after buying an additional 81,219 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:VMI opened at $204.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.03. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $303.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.39.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.61%.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

