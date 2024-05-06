Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,454,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 682.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,407 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 70,137 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,964,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $470,987,000 after acquiring an additional 275,512 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $56.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average of $73.29. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.