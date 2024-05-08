4,242 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Balanced Wealth Group LLC

Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 483.9% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,965,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 82,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.46. 3,345,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,522,021. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The company has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.32.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

