Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 100,358.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,714,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972,806 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth $232,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stellantis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,816 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 109.6% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,139,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,231,000 after buying an additional 1,118,699 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after buying an additional 1,041,451 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $3,680,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,451,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,077,912. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 in the last three months.

STLA opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $1.147 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

