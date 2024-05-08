Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,815 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up 0.9% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 347,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 80,203 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after buying an additional 932,741 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 22,874 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $38.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,425 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

