68,224 Shares in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Acquired by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. ACM Research makes up 1.2% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of ACM Research as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,920,000 after acquiring an additional 399,854 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,980,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,839 shares during the period. Pertento Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,195,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after buying an additional 39,207 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund grew its position in ACM Research by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 1,057,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,668,000 after buying an additional 767,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in ACM Research by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,511,000 after buying an additional 19,871 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.91. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $34.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In other ACM Research news, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $2,732,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 591,107 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,008.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,572. Corporate insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

