Arlington Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of OFS Credit at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OCCI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the third quarter worth approximately $760,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OFS Credit by 596.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 116,525 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in OFS Credit by 83.6% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 881,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 401,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCCI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 107,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,912. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $80.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 42,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $962,476.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 42,803 shares of company stock valued at $969,032 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

