AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Announces May 24 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced a may 24 dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 11th.

AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 73.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

