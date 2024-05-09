Arlington Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 0.75% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 148,647 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $2,760,000.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.1 %

YDEC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $23.52. 1,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54.

About FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

