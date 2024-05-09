Bitcoin Private Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00054407 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00037923 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00014389 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000694 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

