Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 1,689 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 119,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 841,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,525,000 after purchasing an additional 94,065 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 38.0% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 32,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.47. 220,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

