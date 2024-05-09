Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Plans Dividend of $0.73

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.727 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 0.1 %
MGDDY stock opened at $19.90 on Thursday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
