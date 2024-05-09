DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on DBV Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company.

DBV Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

DBVT traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. 13,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,083. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.73. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.37.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.33% and a negative net margin of 461.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in DBV Technologies by 595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 235,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

