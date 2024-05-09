Equinix, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $4.26 (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 4.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.
Equinix has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.
Equinix Trading Down 2.7 %
Equinix stock opened at $692.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $800.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $802.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Equinix has a one year low of $672.88 and a one year high of $914.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix
Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix
In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total value of $1,756,975.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,115 shares in the company, valued at $8,422,659.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,268. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
About Equinix
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Equinix
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Arm’s Earnings Stumble Could Create A Golden Entry Point
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- How to Bet on a Large Stock Price Move with an Options Strangle
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Shopify Stock Took a Breather, Markets Stay Bullish On its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.