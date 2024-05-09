HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $680.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HUBS. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.19.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $5.16 on Thursday, reaching $595.21. 1,525,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of -167.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.79. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,393 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,401. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in HubSpot by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $311,236,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 92,828.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,230,000 after acquiring an additional 487,348 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,022,000 after purchasing an additional 210,138 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

