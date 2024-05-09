Insider Buying: PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) CFO Buys 16,157 Shares of Stock

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 16,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,180.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.06. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 60.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

