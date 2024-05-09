Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 140 to GBX 155. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Johnson Service Group traded as high as GBX 153.77 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 153.77 ($1.93), with a volume of 122972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.40 ($1.88).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 185 ($2.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JSG

Insider Activity

Johnson Service Group Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Johnson Service Group news, insider Peter Egan bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £89,050 ($111,871.86). Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 130.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 135.16. The company has a market cap of £650.22 million, a PE ratio of 2,616.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Johnson Service Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. Johnson Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment offers workwear and protective wear rental; and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundry services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.