Lumi Credits (LUMI) Reaches One Day Volume of $342.95

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $342.95 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

