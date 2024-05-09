Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 8,369 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 297,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,804,000 after buying an additional 196,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,026,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,553,000 after buying an additional 91,713 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,428,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $164.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

