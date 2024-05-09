Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.38.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Revolve Group

Revolve Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RVLV opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after buying an additional 390,670 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 534,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 148,050 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Revolve Group by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 91,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 75,832 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 166,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.