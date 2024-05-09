Townsend & Associates Inc Has $38.74 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc owned 0.25% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $38,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,673,000 after purchasing an additional 287,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $18,672,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,744,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,218,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,706,000 after buying an additional 196,239 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 693,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after acquiring an additional 168,249 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.73. 259,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,033. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.91.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.