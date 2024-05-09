Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.39% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,135.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFNM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.94. 12,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,027. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $48.59.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

