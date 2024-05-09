Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 17,067 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.6% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $20,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.94. 73,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,327. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $186.73 and a 12 month high of $241.38. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.15.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

