Vivo Capital LLC Buys 801,528 Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801,528 shares during the quarter. Astria Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.6% of Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vivo Capital LLC owned about 5.60% of Astria Therapeutics worth $19,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 349,425 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

ATXS stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. 85,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,448. The firm has a market cap of $554.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

