Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $51.57 Million Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,793 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Credicorp worth $51,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.73.

Credicorp Stock Performance

BAP stock opened at $173.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.50. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $180.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $9.4084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.18%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

