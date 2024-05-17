Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $919,000 Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 133.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,198,000 after buying an additional 30,511,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,710 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,032.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,258,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,431 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,482,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,483,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.6 %

VRT stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.72. 3,767,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,021,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $104.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.01.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertiv news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,409,664 shares of company stock worth $310,846,212 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

