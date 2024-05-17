MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMYT. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 5.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 497,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 42.8% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 449.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth $288,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:MMYT traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $88.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average is $55.77. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMYT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie cut shares of MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on MakeMyTrip

About MakeMyTrip

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.