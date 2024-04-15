Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Purchases $10,570,346.66 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 413,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,044,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,151,761.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 513,104 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 938,896 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,250,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 189,759 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

Shares of LLYVK stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,618,000. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,702,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,269,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

