Hollywood Bowl Group’s (BOWL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.10) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BOWL stock opened at GBX 330 ($4.11) on Tuesday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12 month low of GBX 211.85 ($2.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 345.50 ($4.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £566.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,650.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 324.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 292.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a GBX 11.27 ($0.14) dividend. This is a positive change from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.27. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.

In other news, insider Stephen Burns sold 165,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 321 ($4.00), for a total value of £531,884.16 ($662,123.94). In other news, insider Stephen Burns sold 165,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 321 ($4.00), for a total transaction of £531,884.16 ($662,123.94). Also, insider Ivan Schofield sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($3.97), for a total transaction of £63,800 ($79,422.38). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,696 shares of company stock valued at $66,248,416. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

