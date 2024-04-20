Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Trading Down 4.8 %
TRIB stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $6.20.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
