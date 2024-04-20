Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $335.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WING. TD Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $290.83.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING opened at $347.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.82, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.68. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $379.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 37.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Recommended Stories

