Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.53. 483,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,914,076. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

