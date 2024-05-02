Analysts Offer Predictions for Universal Display Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Display in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.35. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of OLED opened at $152.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.54 and a 200 day moving average of $169.15. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $125.98 and a 52-week high of $194.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 7.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.