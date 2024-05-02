Analysts Offer Predictions for Universal Display Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Display in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.35. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.
Universal Display Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of OLED opened at $152.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.54 and a 200 day moving average of $169.15. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $125.98 and a 52-week high of $194.84.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 7.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Universal Display Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.
Universal Display Company Profile
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
