Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,615.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,992 shares of company stock worth $6,132,335. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.80. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

