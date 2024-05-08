Blue Barn Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,223 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,231,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 29.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 435.2% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $609.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,083,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $602.85 and its 200-day moving average is $531.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.51 and a 1 year high of $639.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,298 shares of company stock valued at $89,753,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 price objective (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

