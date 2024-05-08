Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,260 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VCSH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.92. 2,782,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,655,120. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2492 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

