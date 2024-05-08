Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,271,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,007,000 after acquiring an additional 117,313 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,163,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,633,000 after acquiring an additional 452,046 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 47,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,228,000 after purchasing an additional 407,538 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of O traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $54.86. 1,356,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,775,396. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

