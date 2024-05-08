SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.