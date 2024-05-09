Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $145.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.79.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB traded down $9.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.21. 8,257,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,991. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.68 and its 200 day moving average is $145.50. The stock has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,375.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,874 shares of company stock valued at $63,712,671 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

