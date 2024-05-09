Arlington Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,923 FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XJUN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 358,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 576.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 101,080 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.1 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.49. 4,429 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $182.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

