Arlington Capital Management Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJUL. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 67.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

IJUL traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $28.28. 1,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,174. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

