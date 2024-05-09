Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Holdings Boosted by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,763,000 after buying an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Entergy by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 350,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after buying an additional 127,989 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,229 shares of company stock worth $2,229,970 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.86. 156,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,090. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $111.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.40 and a 200-day moving average of $101.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Entergy’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ETR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

