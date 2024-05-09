iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 344.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

IDU opened at $89.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.08. The company has a market cap of $965.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $89.83.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

